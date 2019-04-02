Crime ring busted included murder of Cleveland store clerk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted several people for a string of crimes that included the February murder of a Cleveland convenience store clerk during a robbery.

The grand jury indicted Andre McKelvey, 18; Robert McKelvey, Jr., 21; and Keyshawn Smith, 19, for the February 5 murder of Mohamed “Adam” Shahin, 33, inside In & Out Beverage on Lakeview Road on Cleveland’s east side.

The three men and Kadijah Akram, 20, were also indicted on dozens of charges stemming from armed robberies throughout Cuyahoga County from mid-January to mid-February. Prosecutors said a fifth suspect was killed last month.

Investigators said the group targeted at least nine retailers and convenience stores in Cleveland, Maple Heights and University Heights.

Suspects were captured on surveillance cameras demanding money from a University Heights Verizon store on January 28 and reaching over a counter to rob a University Heights BP on February 2.

“These individuals were armed and certainly dangerous,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “These individuals would go from the east side to the west side, from the west side to the east side, committing armed robberies and terrorizing the community.”

Shahin was killed during a shootout with suspects who targeted the convenience store where he worked. Andre McKelvey was shot in the exchange and later arrested by police.

Messages were left in memory of Shahin outside the store. Customers remembered the clerk as kind.

“Adam was always a nice young man; he always had that smile on his face,” customer Bernadine Bowie said. “Nobody deserves to lose their life like that, trying to work, provide a living.”

O’Malley said he is considering seeking the death penalty in the murder case.

Several of the suspects were expected to be arraigned Thursday.