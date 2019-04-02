Colorado considers allowing students to vote in school board races

DENVER, Colorado – Lawmakers in Colorado have introduced legislation that would allow students to vote in specific elections at the age of 16.
HB19-1243 would allow students to vote in school district elections, which would include measures relating to school funding, school district officers and the State Board of Education.
The students would have to preregister to vote to confirm their school district.
The preregistration would also make students automatically eligible to vote at 18.
