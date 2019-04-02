Beachwood High School, community to honor life of teacher killed in crash

BEACHWOOD, Ohio- Messages of support cover a dry erase board inside an empty classroom inside Beachwood High School Tuesday.

A classroom once filled with the passion and compassion of Arthur Gugick.

“For the students who had Mr. Gugick, this is a huge void. Arthur meant so much to us in the school and as a community member,” said Tony Srithai, principal.

The 59-year-old math teacher died Saturday when the Uber he was riding in was hit by another car that ran a red light.

Gugick and Barbara Becker were killed.

“He would walk to school; that’s how close he was. So many other students looked up to him; he meant so much more to them in each of their lives,” said Srithai.

So much that Beachwood High School will close Wednesday for a memorial gathering and community vigil to honor his life.

An hour after the memorial ends, funeral services will be held at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz memorial chapel for the longtime teacher and LEGO master.

Meantime, the man accused in the crash, 31-year-old Sanford Doss, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Doss is charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of aggravated vehicular assault.

According to authorities, Doss has a lengthy driving record, that includes several speeding and driving without a license violations, along with OVI.

The memorial gathering in Gugick's honor will be held in the Beachwood High School auditorium from 8:30 am until 10 am.

The event is open to the community and former students are invited to return and pay their respects.

Counselors will also be available after the memorial service for those who need them.

