AVON, Ohio — Avon Local Schools says there is a baby boom at one of the schools in their district.

Six staff members at Avon Early Learning Center are having babies, which is 10% of the staff.

There will be seven new little Eagles by August because one of the staff members, kindergarten teacher Cassie Magyary, is having twins, the district said.

The Avon Early Learning Center is for preschool students and kindergartners.