Authorities and volunteers search for missing 18-year-old Marlboro man

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP-The search continues for a missing 18-year-old Marlboro Township man who has been missing for four days.

Marlboro Township Police Chief told FOX 8 Aidan Paul Jewell was at an underage party in the 7000 block of Pontius Road Saturday and was last seen in the barn area around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police and local fire departments have been searching in the New Baltimore Village area near State Route 44 and Pontius Street using ATVs and drones. So far, they have not been able to locate him.

According to authorities, Aidan’s phone was located with other people who attended the party.

The Texas EquuSearch search and rescue group will be in town Wednesday helping authorities search for Aidan.

If you have any information on Aidan’s whereabouts, please call the Marlboro Police Department at (330) 935-2238 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

40.926979 -81.229853