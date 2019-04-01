LIVE VIDEO & BLOG: Cleveland Browns introduce Odell Beckham Jr.

Windham school superintendent placed on leave during investigation

Posted 1:06 pm, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 01:09PM, April 1, 2019

WINDHAM-The newly hired superintendent of Windham Exempted Village Schools in Portage County has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

According to Windham police, they are investigating the claims of professional misconduct involving the employee.


No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

In the meantime,  Gregg Isler has been named acting superintendent.

