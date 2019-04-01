Tuesday temperatures around 50… then possibly pushing 70 later in the week?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Our atmosphere is returning to normal, for the most part, except Thursday.

Temperatures on Tuesday could reach 50, but here is a look at overnight temps:

There is a decent chance that afternoon temperatures will break toward much warmer this weekend: 60s, at the very least… and a CHANCE that we will break 70°F on Sunday and early Monday before we cool back down.

It’s our optimistic hope that the FOX 8 Weather Team won’t need to tweak these numbers too much.

Here is your 8-day forecast: