Tuesday temperatures around 50… then possibly pushing 70 later in the week?

Posted 10:21 pm, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:11PM, April 1, 2019

CLEVELAND- Our atmosphere is returning to normal, for the most part, except Thursday.

Temperatures on Tuesday could reach 50, but here is a look at overnight temps:

There is a decent chance that afternoon temperatures will break toward much warmer this weekend: 60s, at the very least… and a CHANCE that we will break 70°F on Sunday and early Monday before we cool back down.

It’s our optimistic hope that the FOX 8 Weather Team won’t need to tweak these numbers too much.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

