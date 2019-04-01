True fan! Ohio man travels more than 5,000 miles to make it to 12th Indians Home Opener

CLEVELAND-Talk about a true Cleveland Indians fan!

Scott Ellsworth, who is originally from Parma, traveled more than 5,000 miles from Iceland, Tampa and Detroit so that he and his son could make it to their 12th Indians Home Opener in a row.

Ellsworth, who now lives in Dublin, Ohio, and his family became stranded in Iceland when WOW Air ceased operations last week.

After many phone calls, they were finally able to arrange a flight that would land in Detroit just hours before the Indians’ first pitch.

And, thankfully, they made it! And, even better: They got to witness an Indians’ win!

5,077 miles from Iceland, Tampa and Detroit to get to our 12th @Indians home opener in a row. But we in it!! #threeslove #threesfamily pic.twitter.com/XcSv9GeeFA — THR3ES 🍾🌊 (@threesabovehigh) April 1, 2019