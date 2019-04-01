× Troopers discover cocaine worth more than $35,000 during traffic stop in Summit County

Summit County – Charges have been filed against a Liverpool man after troopers say they discovered more than 2 pounds of cocaine in his car during a routine traffic stop.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a 2018 Dodge Journey on March 27 just after 2 p.m. for a marked lanes violation on the Ohio Turnpike. While talking to the two people in the car, troopers said they detected an odor of marijuana and searched the vehicle.

The passenger, Antoine Moman, 44, was taken to the Summit County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking cocaine.

Authorities say the drugs were worth $35, 429.

If convicted he could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.