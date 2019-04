Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - You will still need your winter jacket on Monday the wind chill will be in the teens to start our week with highs on Monday around 40°! (average this time of year is 53°)

Don’t worry, Spring returns this week with highs in the 50’s and even above 60!

Tomorrow sunshine returns but look at the daytime highs:

The Indians Home Opener is only a day away! It’s going to be sunshiny albeit cool.

