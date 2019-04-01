Several families looking for place to stay after fire in downtown Grafton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON, Ohio-- A massive fire destroyed a portion of downtown Grafton Monday morning, displacing several families and wrecking two buildings estimated to be more than 100 years old.

"I left to take my son to school and I was only gone for like 10 minutes because it’s right down the street and the entire place caught on fire next door," said displaced tenant Taylor Twardzik.

Village administrator Joe Price said the fire began at Bistro 216 on Main Street. It started around 9:30 a.m. then spread to a neighboring building with an Allstate and at least six apartments. Local favorite Lu's Pizza was also destroyed in the fire. It sustained heavy damage, and will have to demolished for safety.

“Oh, it breaks my heart, absolutely breaks my heart,” said resident Dawn Combs. “I never thought I would cry over a pizza place but when I seen it going up I did; it’s very sad.”

“It’s always a loss when you have something that you have seen day in and day out as a part of the heart of the community, so to lose two historic buildings, it's always a devastation to us,” said Price.

According to officials, no one was injured in the fire; however, some pets are believed to be dead.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting families displaced by the fire.