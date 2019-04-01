× Police searching for two suspects who held mother, daughter at gunpoint during robbery

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – Cleveland Heights police are searching for two suspects that robbed a mother and daughter at gunpoint Saturday night.

The women were walking into their apartment building when the robbers came up to them and demanded their cell phones, purses, and car keys.

“My daughter and I were just robbed,” the woman can be heard telling the 911 dispatcher around 9:30 p.m. on March 30.

The women said the men pushed them to the ground and ordered them not to look at their faces.

“They kept saying, ‘we know where you live now,'” the one woman can be heard telling the officer on his body camera video.

Police found the victims’ cell phones but are still looking for the car.

“We are requesting assistance from anyone who might know who committed this crime so that we can lock them up,” said Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg.

Anyone with information on this crime or the suspects is asked to call Cleveland Heights police detectives or Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.