Ohio puppy who was abandoned and hit by train has been adopted

HAMILTON, Ohio– The sweet puppy who is still recovering after being struck by a train has been adopted.

The Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton, Ohio, provided the wonderful update on Monday.

The humane society said it has chosen who they feel is the best family for the dog named Trooper. “They have much experience with disabled animals and someone will be home with him at all times to give him the care he needs. He will be leaving his foster family and moving in with his new, forever family in the coming days,” the organization wrote.

The humane society also provided more wonderful news: Trooper has been provided wheels and is getting faster every day! The organization thanked Debra from Paw it Forward 4D Foundation for purchasing Trooper’s chair and all the accessories for it.

Last week, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced that a 17-year-old boy was charged with cruelty and abandoning animals for what he did to Trooper and Trooper’s sibling, who was also abandoned.

