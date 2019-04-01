OBJ arrives in Cleveland: ‘This is everything I ever dreamed of and more’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio -- This is no April Fool’s Day joke, Odell Beckham Jr. was officially introduced as a new member of the Cleveland Browns on Monday at the team’s headquarters in Berea.

“We spoke this into existence almost; him and I dreamed of this,” said Odell Beckham Jr. “This is something we talked about at 17: I’m going to live down the street from you; we are going to be on the same team, everything. It’s like surreal.”

OBJ was traded to Cleveland from the New York Giants just hours before the new league year began. He joins his best friend and college teammate Jarvis Landry.

“I just cried; I called him,” said Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry. “I talked to John (Dorsey). I cried with John; I cried with Freddie (Kitchens). I mean, I know for me it’s something that not only as a player but as a person, he is definitely somebody that my life needs.”

Odell Beckham Jr. adds another weapon to the Browns offense, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield. OBJ is entering his sixth season in the league. He already has over 5,400 receiving yards in his career and he’s closing in on 50 career touchdowns.

“They are team-oriented,” said Mayfield. “They want to win; I’ll probably just close my eyes and throw it and hope one of them catches it.”

On Monday, Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens met OBJ for the first time in person; as promised, he told his wide receiver he loved him.

“His skill set is, I wouldn’t say it’s unmatched, but it’s pretty close,” Kitchens. “He, of course, is one of the best players in the NFL on any given Sunday.”

OBJ admits the trade from New York shocked him, but he is locked in and ready to go and calls the opportunity in Cleveland a blessing.

“This is everything I ever dreamed of and more,” said OBJ.

The Browns began offseason workouts on Monday in Berea.

