Meijer announces opening date for 3 supercenters in Northeast Ohio

Meijer has announced opening dates for three new supercenters that will open in Avon, Mentor and Stow.

All three stores will open Tuesday, May 14.

“We’re extremely excited to open the doors to our newest stores here in Northeast Ohio,” said Tom Wilson, Regional Vice President, Meijer in a press release.

The first day of business will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

As part of the grand opening celebrations, the retailer will also feature special promotions and events at each store beginning on Sunday, May 19.

“Ohio is very important to us, and these new stores reinforce Meijer’s ongoing commitment to serving the needs of families in the Buckeye State with an incredible combination of service, selection and quality at low prices,” Wilson said.

Meijer opened its first store in the Columbus area in 1981.

The retailer now has 39 stores and employs 10,000 team members.