LORAIN, Ohio – Lorain police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday in the 2900 block of Apple Avenue around 5 p.m.

Police found a 30-year-old woman laying near the front steps of the home with a single gunshot wound.

She was taken to Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain and later flown to the MetroHealth trauma center in Cleveland.

Lorain police are looking for information in the shooting.

If you can help, call Lorain police at (440)204-2100.