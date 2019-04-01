Graphic Video: Hit-and-run driver plows into 9-year-old Georgia girl playing in her yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**warning**- The video above is graphic and disturbing to watch

LITHONIA, Georgia-Authorities in Georgia are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a 9-year-old girl playing in her front yard.

The family has released the surveillance video hoping it will help catch the driver, who took off from the scene.

It happened Friday in Lithonia, Georgia. The little girl was playing with a friend when a black Sedan came barreling towards them, jumped the curb, struck the child and went into the family's home.

You can see in the video, someone slip out of the passenger-side door and take off.

LaDerihanna Holmes suffered critical injuries. Her friend was not injured.