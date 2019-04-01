× Francisco Lindor missing home opener with ankle sprain, headed to doctor in Wisconsin

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Francisco Lindor won’t be with the team in Cleveland for the home opener at Progressive Field.

The shortstop is headed to Green Bay, Wisconsin Monday to get a second opinion on his sprained left ankle.

Lindor injured his ankle during an intra-squad game with Akron when he was caught in a rundown between first and second base.

At the time Lindor was rehabbing a strained right calf injury he suffered before spring training began.