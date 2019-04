Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- David Archuleta is currently on a North American tour to support the release of his new album Postcards In The Sky. David visited the Fox 8 Morning Show and performed the new single, as well as some of his 1st hit song Crush.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer also had a chance to learn more about the inspiration behind David's new music. Click here to visit David Archuleta's website and see his tour schedule.