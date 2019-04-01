First on FOX: Police release new video of rollover crash involving Newburgh Heights officer

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS-The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained police video of a nasty crash Sunday morning that left a police car destroyed after it rolled over multiple times.

It happened Sunday morning and involved a Newburgh Heights police officer.

The video shows the patrol car suddenly lose control on wet, icy roads, hit a curb, and start to flip. Then the dashboard camera cuts out.

Officer Rob Veverka was pulled from the wreckage by citizens.

Other police video shows him dazed and bleeding from his head.

Veverka told another officer, he saw a car speeding at 47-48 miles an hour on a secondary road. He said, “I went to go after him. Hit a patch of ice.

Started going sideways. Tried to turn the wheel. I hit the pole. The car flipped like five times.”

The crash happened just over the Newburgh Heights border in the City of Cleveland.  Cleveland police are investigating the incident.

The Newburgh Heights police chief sees it as an accident mostly due to the road conditions. He points out the officer was not “chasing” the speeder.

The officer has been released from the hospital.

