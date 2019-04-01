Driver charged in crash that killed Beachwood teacher and woman in Shaker Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A man has been charged in a crash that claimed two lives in Shaker Heights Saturday night.

According to Shaker Heights police, detectives filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Sanford Doss on Monday afternoon.

Doss was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of aggravated vehicular assault.

The crash claimed the lives of Art Gugick and Barbara Becker.

Gugick and Becker were in an Uber that was allegedly hit by Doss who reportedly ran a red light, according to the Beachwood City Schools superintendent who posted about Gugick's death on Facebook.

The superintendent said Gugick was a beloved high school math teacher.

