GRAFTON, Ohio - There is a fire burning on Main Street in downtown Grafton.

No word on a cause or any injuries.

The fire broke out before 9:30 a.m.

Grafton fire is on the scene with the help of multiple departments.

The fire broke out at 931 Main Street.

That's next door to Lu's Pizza and an AllState Insurance office.

Grafton fire is asking people to avoid downtown while they fight the fire.