CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – A Charlotte couple celebrated 82 years of marriage this weekend.

D.W. Williams is 103. Willie Williams is 100.

They celebrated their birthdays and their anniversary by singing hymns with their friends and family at a church.

They shared a simple tip to a long and happy marriage.

“I don’t have no secret for that, just be nice to each other,” D.W. and Willie Williams said in an interview with WSOC.