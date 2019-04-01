Clevinger to start home opener for Cleveland against Chicago

GOODYEAR, AZ - FEBRUARY 21: Mike Clevinger #52 of the Cleveland Indians poses for a portrait at the Cleveland Indians Player Development Complex on February 21, 2019 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Indians 2019 Home Opener is Monday.

The Indians (91-71, first in the AL Central in 2018) hosts the Chicago White Sox (62-100, fourth in the AL Central in 2018) April 1 in a sold-out game.

Gates at Progressive Field open at 2 p.m. and the pre-game activities, including player introductions, the national anthem and the ceremonial first from Wayne Kirby, begin at 3:30 p.m.

Mike Clevinger starts on the mound for the Tribe after an outstanding 2018 season, where he logged 200 innings with 207 strikeouts.

Ivan Nova will start for the White Sox.

The Indians are favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

The Indians went 49-27 in division play in 2018. Cleveland averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game last season.

The White Sox finished 30-46 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Chicago pitchers struck out 7.8 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.43. The Indians won the season series 14-5 in 2018.

