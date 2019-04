Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Fox 8 is saluting Cleveland's Own.

Kathy Schriner is the owner of Kathy's Kolackes and Pastry Shop in Rocky River.

In addition to selling the sweet treats, Kathy also donates food to homeless shelters, the Animal Protective League, the Malachi House and the Cleveland Clinic.

