Cleveland Browns trade Emmanuel Ogbah to Chiefs for Eric Murray

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Browns on Monday announced the team has traded defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah to the Kansas City Chiefs for safety Eric Murray.

The Browns say Murray, 25, is entering his fourth season and coming off a 2018 campaign in which he started nine games. He finished with 54 tackles, two passes defensed and an interception.

Murray is a 2016 fourth-round pick out of Minnesota.

The Browns say Ogbah, a second-round pick in the 2016 draft, had 12.5 sacks and 122 tackles over his three seasons with the team.

