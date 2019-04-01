× Cleveland Browns roster changes: Four new players signed, three others waived

CLEVELAND-Just a few hours before introducing star receiver Odell Beckham to Cleveland fans, the Browns have announced changes to their roster.

The Browns announced Monday they signed the following four players to the team: DB Justin Burris, DL Trevon Coley, WR Rashard Higgins, and DB Jermaine Whitehead. Three other players were waived from the team Monday, DB Derrick Kindred, WR Ricardo Louis, and DB Howard Wilson.

According to the Cleveland Browns, Burris appeared in four games with the team last season, after being signed off the Jets’ practice team. He has appeared in 38 career games with two starts and 28 tackles.

Coley has started 29 games over the past two seasons in Cleveland, compiling 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a safety.

Higgins, a fifth-round selection in 2016, recorded 39 receptions for 572 yards and four touchdowns last year.

Whitehead, whom the Browns claimed via waivers from the Packers midway through last season, played exclusively on special teams in his seven games with Cleveland.

