Canton police question two juveniles in investigation into shooting death of 14-year-old girl

CANTON, Ohio – Canton police have questioned two juveniles about the shooting death of 14-year-old Sylvia McGhee.

A passerby found the child’s body in an alley and called 911 Saturday around 4 a.m.

McGhee was found with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Canton police say one of the juveniles was arrested for giving false information.

According to a press release, the Stark County Prosecutor has all the evidence in the case.

The prosecutor will determine whether there will be additional criminal charges.

Sylvia McGhee was in the eighth grade at Compton Learning Center’s Connection Program, according to the school district.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Department Detective Bureau at (330)438-4526.