Bud Light responds after Cleveland Browns tweet, ‘You better get more fridges’

BEREA-A few moments after the Cleveland Browns officially introduced Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday, they sent out a tweet that got a very interesting response from Bud Light.

The Browns tweeted a photo of OBJ holding up his Browns jersey and said, “Hey @budlight, things just got real. You better get more fridges. 😏”

Bud Light tweeted back right away and said, “We’re feeling dangerous. Let’s raise the stakes.”

Hey @budlight, things just got real. You better get more fridges. 😏 pic.twitter.com/xWYkTNVpYF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 1, 2019

We're feeling dangerous. Let's raise the stakes. https://t.co/ZuIDCzVg4X — Bud Light (@budlight) April 1, 2019

It’s not exactly clear what that could mean but fans seemed excited. One person responded, “Super Bowl and we fill the river with Bud Light.”

Another person said, “Not sure what this means, but I’m excited” to which Bud Light said, “Same.”

Same. — Bud Light (@budlight) April 1, 2019

Last season, Bud Light created victory fridges for Browns fans. They were finally unlocked last September when the Browns won their first game since 2016.

**More on the Browns**