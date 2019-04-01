Beachwood math teacher and LEGO artist killed in car crash had lasting impact on his students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Beachwood City Schools is mourning the loss of beloved high school math teacher Art Gugick.

The superintendent of Beachwood schools said Gugick was killed in a car accident Saturday night.

He and another passenger were in an Uber that was hit by a driver who ran a red light, according to the superintendent.

Both Gugick and the passenger were killed.

FOX 8 has learned Gugick was celebrated in the classroom and at Brickworld.

Brickworld is a LEGO convention where people share their creations.

Gugick was featured in a Washington Post story about the convention in 2010.

They referred to him as a rock star in the Lego world.

He used calculus and algebra to build some of his creations.

His website features some of those designs, including Wonders of the World and Star Wars.

His ability to show real-world applications for the math he taught and be creative with his students made an impact.

Social media is filled with posts from current and former students talking about what an amazing teacher Gugick was.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

The crash is under investigation.