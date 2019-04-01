April 1, 2019: Canton RT
91 Wood Fired Oven
5570 Fulton Dr NW
Canton, OH 44718
330-497-9111
http://www.91oven.com/home
Paper Twigs
5561 Fulton Dr NW
Canton, OH 44718
330-499-3350
https://www.papertwigs.com/
Salumeria Di Torre
425 Tuscarawas St E
Canton, OH 44702
330-488-5763
https://www.salumeriaditorre.com/
Marshall’s Antique Warehouse
1712 Ira Turpin Way
Canton, OH 44705
330-685-4014
http://marshallsantiquewarehouse.com/
Royal Docks Brewing Company
7162 Fulton Dr NW
Canton, OH 44718
330-353-9103
https://docks.beer/
Main Street Modern
618 Mulberry Rd SE
Canton, OH 44707
330-206-6006
http://www.mainstmodern.com/
Canton Classic Car Museum
123 6th St NW
Canton, OH 44702
330-455-3603
http://www.cantonclassiccar.org/index.htm
The Raging Avocado
6316 Market Ave N
Canton, OH 44721
234-714-5411
https://www.theragingavocado.com/
The Birch Tree Furniture & Boutique
5032 Tuscarawas St W
Canton, OH 44708
330-754-6223
http://www.thebirchtreefurniture.com/
Boomdyada
332 4th St NW
Canton, OH 44702
234-300-2554
https://www.boomdyada.com/
Ohio Tea Company
5569 Fulton Dr NW
Canton, OH 44718
330-333-9454
https://www.ohioteaco.com/
Kennedy’s BBQ
1420 7th St NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-454-0139
https://www.facebook.com/kennedysbbq/