5 airlines experience delays due to ‘technical glitch’

Multiple airlines are experiencing system-wide outages.

Southwest and Delta both acknowledged in responses to frustrated passengers on social media they were experiencing issues with their systems.

“It's affecting our flights system wide, and we're working to see if it's affecting any other carriers this morning as well,” Southwest wrote in response to a beleaguered flier. “In the meantime, once more information has been made available our Agents at the airport will be happy to disseminate it to y'all.”

The FAA said in a statement to Fox News the airlines were experiencing issues "with a flight planning weight and balance program called Aerodata. Mainline operations and regional operations are impacted to varying degrees."

The agency said United, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines were also affected.

There are multiple delays for arrivals and departures at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

There were no delays affecting Akron.

The problem may be getting resolved. Southwest responded to someone saying flights should resume to normal soon.