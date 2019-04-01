2 men killed in weekend violence in Akron

AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating two deadly shootings that happened Sunday in Akron about a mile apart.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, around 10 p.m. a man who was involved in a fight with another person on E Mapledale Avenue was shot multiple times.

The victim, 22, was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he died.

He has not been identified.

Another shooting took place around the same time on Yale Street.

The M.E. says a man was shot while sitting in a parked car.

The 25-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has also not been identified.

If you can help, call Akron police at (330)375-2552.