UPS driver captures the cutest photos of dogs along his route

NEW ORLEANS, La. — A UPS driver has gained quite the Instagram following thanks to his adorable photos of dogs he’s met along his route.

Jason Hardesty told Buzzfeed News that it all started two years ago when he was assigned to a new neighborhood.

“My old route, which was more families, the dogs did not like you,” he said in his interview. “They moved me to a different area of town with more people my age, more single people, and the dogs were a lot friendlier.”

Funny enough, some of the dogs he meets also have their own Instagram pages.

Click the link below to see more photos of these sweet pups!