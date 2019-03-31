Tribe pitcher Trevor Bauer brings back ’69 Days of Giving’

Trevor Bauer #47 of the Cleveland Indians delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game on March 30, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– It’s time for “69 Days of Giving Part 2.”

Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer is bringing back his charity effort for a second season. Last year, the right-hander donated the difference in his arbitration to 69 organizations.

This time, Bauer said he plans to give $10 per strikeout to 69 groups that support after-school activities for kids.

“Help me encourage kids to pursue their passions and dreams,” Bauer posted on Twitter on Sunday.

He’s asking fans to nominate organizations online here.

