Tribe pitcher Trevor Bauer brings back ’69 Days of Giving’

CLEVELAND– It’s time for “69 Days of Giving Part 2.”

Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer is bringing back his charity effort for a second season. Last year, the right-hander donated the difference in his arbitration to 69 organizations.

This time, Bauer said he plans to give $10 per strikeout to 69 groups that support after-school activities for kids.

“Help me encourage kids to pursue their passions and dreams,” Bauer posted on Twitter on Sunday.

He’s asking fans to nominate organizations online here.

