Three children reported missing this weekend from same area in Kentucky

LAUREL COUNTY, Kentucky — Authorities in Laurel County are asking for the public’s help in locating three children reported missing.

Officials are looking for 12-year-old Lindsey Couch, who last was seen just before 1 a.m. Saturday along Kentucky Highway 1223, about eight miles south of London.

Police also are seeking 17-year-old Dalton Robinson, who last was seen just after midnight Saturday on Bill Karr Road, about seven miles south of London.

15-year-old Mark Fields was seen about 6 p.m. Friday along Magee Road, about five miles south of London.

There is nothing that indicates the cases are connected.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information about the cases to call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

