CLEVELAND, Ohio – If anyone was hoping for some more snow before we got too far into spring, they got their wish.

Several inches came down for a lot of folks in Northeast Ohio.

We want to see how you’re enjoying the day.

Are you going outside to play or staying in and keeping warm?

Send us your photos by clicking ‘Submit your photo’ below.

Be sure to include your location so we can see what’s happening in your backyard.

41.499320 -81.694361