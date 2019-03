CLEVELAND, Ohio – Spring snow is nothing we can’t handle, but there are some slick spots on the road.

As of 7am, we have 162 crews out on the roads of NE Ohio. Here is the view from a few in Lorain, Cuyahoga, and Ashtabula County. Please continue to give them plenty of room to work. pic.twitter.com/XVLt00TdYE — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) March 31, 2019

The Ohio Department of Transportation is monitoring the roadways.

Here are some of the trouble spots:

IR 90 @ SR 252

IR 71 @ Drake Rd.

SR 2 @ Huron River E. bank

SR 21 @ Ridgewood Rd

IR 71 S of SR 430

SR 30 @ Harmony Lake

IR 77 @ Stark/Tuscarawas County Line

IR 77 @ Belden Village Exit

IR 271 @ Medina Line Road

IR 271 @ IR 77

SR 183 @ Sandy Creek/Linden Rd

US 422 @ SR 44

IR 271 @ US 322

SR 528 @ SR 87

SR 11 @ Ashtabula/Trumbull County Line

SR 7 @ E Branch Ashtabula Riv

IR 90 @ PA state line

IR 90 @ SR 11

IR 90 @ Ashtabula/Lake County Line

IR 90 @ CR 221 Paine Rd.

US 20 @ Parmly Rd.

IR 271 @ IR 90

IR 480 N @ Miles Rd.

IR 90 @ E. 140th

