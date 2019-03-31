Rapper Nipsey Hussle dead after shooting at LA store, TMZ reports

Nipsey Hussle performs onstage at the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party at the NoMad Hotel on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Warner Music)

LOS ANGELES– Nipsey Hussle died following a shooting outside his store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, TMZ reported. The California-based rapper was 33 years old.

Two others were also shot, according to TMZ.

Nipsey Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, became popular after a series of mix tapes. He released his first and only studio album, “Victory Lap,” last year.

He opened his clothing company, the Marathon Store, in 2017.

