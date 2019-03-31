Progressive Field will be ready for Indians home opener despite snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVLAND-- A fresh blanket of snow covered Progressive Field with Monday’s home opener closing in quickly.

The grounds crew shoveled the entire field, a demanding task, because there’s so much ground to cover on a blustery Sunday afternoon. Many more employees worked to clear the aisles and remove tons of snow from 35,000 seats.

Despite all of the snow on the field, an Indians spokesperson said all of it will be gone in time for the first pitch at 4:10 p.m.

The forecast for the game is still chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s.

Several concession workers said they’ll be ready to brave the cold for the opener.

“Layering up and I put on a lot of clothes beneath my work stuff. I also have hand warmers, so I just stay warm and we have sweatshirts,” Norissa Johnson said.

Fans heading to the opener were at the team shop Sunday cold-weather gear.

“I bought a winter hat for my aunt and myself for opening day because we’re going to freeze in April in Cleveland, but go Tribe,” Terri Kufel said.

“This is typical opening day weather in Cleveland. I love it. What more could you ask for? I mean, it’s opening day so go Tribe,” said Eric Kufel.

