Police: Two women forced to the ground at gunpoint in Cleveland Heights robbery

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – Police in Cleveland Heights are investigating an armed robbery.

Officers responded to a robbery call behind the apartment building at 2820 Mayfield Road around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say two women were getting out of their car and walking toward the door of the apartment building when two men approached them.

The women told police one of the suspects had a gun.

According to a police report, the suspects ordered the women to get on the ground and demanded their car keys, cell phones and purse.

The suspects took their belongings and drove away in their vehicle.

The stolen vehicle is a gray 2015 Chevy Cruz with Missouri license plate SR9UON.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Heights Police Department at (216)321-1234.