× Newburgh Heights police thanks residents for helping officer injured in crash

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Newburgh Heights Police Department is thanking the residents who assisted an officer injured in a rollover crash Sunday morning.

Officer Robert Veverka, 43, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center and released Sunday afternoon.

Police said Veverka, a 12-year veteran of the force, was trying to catch a traffic offender when he hit a patch of ice. His cruiser went off the road, hit a parking car and rolled several times. It finally came to a rest in the yard of a house in Independence Road in Cleveland.

Several people heard or saw the crash, and helped remove the officer from his cruiser, according to police.

“The Newburg Heights Police Department would like to thank those who assisted our officer on scene. We would also like to thank those who have sent well wishes for our officer for a speedy recovery as the outpouring was enormous,” the department said in a news release.

There were no other injuries.