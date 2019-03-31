Mother who prompted Amber Alert planned to inject daughter with bleach, Idaho police say

NAMPA, ID — New details are surfacing about a 41-year-old woman who was arrested and charged after running off with her daughter last week.

According to FOX News, Brooke Helmandollar told police she was planning to inject her 10-year-old daughter and herself with bleach to rid themselves of parasites. Detectives also allegedly found bleach, charcoal and materials to perform enemas during their investigation.

An Amber Alert was first issued for the pair after Helmandollar pulled her daughter out of school on March 12.

FOX reports that she told a staff member they were going to be staying at a hotel because of a parasite and insect infestation at their house.

Police later found them in Washington.

The girl has since been taken into protective custody while Helmandollar went to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The father is also reportedly under investigation for not showing any concern about their disappearance.