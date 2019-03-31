Michael Irvin says he is cancer free

LOS ANGELES, California – NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is cancer free.

He shared the news on Instagram, just days after revealing his health battle.

Michael Irvin shared earlier in the week that his father died of throat cancer at the age of 51.

Irvin was getting a biopsy for some throat concerns.

Irvin was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007.

