LODI, Ohio – Lodi police say they responded to a call of a man who was breaking into parked cars in the area of S. Market and Railroad Street Sunday around 1:30 a.m.

Officers found the suspect and say he ran away.

Police say they chased him and during the pursuit the suspect slipped off a cliff and into the Black River.

The suspect’s body was found around 8 a.m. after searching for several hours.

The suspect has not been identified.