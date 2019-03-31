Lake effect bands diminishing; Sunny and cool for Indians opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lake effect bands are still active along the Lakeshore and in the Snowbelt, these will begin to diminish as we start seeing some clearing this evening and overnight. Gradually clearing will allow temperatures to drop in the low and mid 20’s by daybreak. You will still need your winter jacket on Monday the wind chill will be in the teens to start our week with highs on Monday around 40°!

Don’t worry, Spring returns this week with highs in the 50’s and even above 60!

Tomorrow sunshine returns but look at the daytime highs:

The Indians Home Opener is only a day away! It’s going to be sunshiny albeit cool.