Kentucky authorities: Two of three missing children may be together

LONDON, Ky.– Police in Kentucky are checking if there is a connection between the disappearances of three children. The juveniles were reported missing in Laurel County this weekend.

The sheriff’s office said Dalton Robinson, 17, and Lindsey Couch, 12, may have run away together.

Dalton was last seen just after midnight Sunday about 7 miles south of London, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said. Lindsey was also last seen south of London at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 15-year-old Mark Fields is also missing from the same area. He was last seen Friday evening.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the cases to call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.