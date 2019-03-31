HomeGoods distribution center construction to begin soon in Lordstown, bringing 1,000 jobs

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – TJX companies, the parent company of T.J. Maxx, Marshall’s and HomeGoods, says it has bought 290 acres of land in Lordstown.

According to Andrew Mastrangelo, a spokesperson for HomeGoods, construction will begin in the next few weeks for a distribution center.

The move is expected to add 1,000 jobs to the community.

“We are extremely appreciative of all who have supported this project from the beginning and throughout the project planning process, and we look forward to becoming a contributing member of both the Lordstown community and the greater Mahoning Valley.”

Voters approved the move in August of 2018.

Congressman Tim Ryan also made a statement following the announcement.

“This new facility will be a huge boon for Lordstown and our entire community at a time when we need it the most. This was about teamwork, so many people have worked together to make sure this project came together, and today it is finally becoming a reality.”

