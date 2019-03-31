Hiram police issue coyote alert

HIRAM, Ohio – Police in Hiram are looking into reports of coyotes in the area.
According to police, Friday night a pack of coyotes was heard near Hiram College Campus.
Police want to remind you what to do if you encounter one.
▪ Keep your distance.
▪ Back away slowly while yelling and waving your arms.
▪ Call 911 only if your life is in danger or you are being threatened by coyotes or other animals.
▪ Keep dogs on leashes when walking them, as coyotes are much less likely to approach if a person is nearby.
▪ Look around your backyard for the animals before you let the dogs out.
▪ Never feed coyotes.
▪ Store trash in covered, heavy-duty animal-proof containers.
▪ Fence off outside animal enclosures and include a top.
▪ Don’t leave pet food and water out at night.
▪ Make sure pets’ rabies vaccination are up to date. If they come into contact with a wild animal the vaccination will save its life.