Hiram police issue coyote alert

HIRAM, Ohio – Police in Hiram are looking into reports of coyotes in the area.

According to police, Friday night a pack of coyotes was heard near Hiram College Campus.

Police want to remind you what to do if you encounter one.

▪ Keep your distance.

▪ Back away slowly while yelling and waving your arms.

▪ Call 911 only if your life is in danger or you are being threatened by coyotes or other animals.

▪ Keep dogs on leashes when walking them, as coyotes are much less likely to approach if a person is nearby.

▪ Look around your backyard for the animals before you let the dogs out.

▪ Never feed coyotes.

▪ Store trash in covered, heavy-duty animal-proof containers.

▪ Fence off outside animal enclosures and include a top.

▪ Don’t leave pet food and water out at night.

▪ Make sure pets’ rabies vaccination are up to date. If they come into contact with a wild animal the vaccination will save its life.