CANTON, Ohio – Canton police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl.

Police say the Canton Fire Department responded to a report of an unconscious person at 4 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Bieyl Ct. SW.

Paramedics found a 14-year-old girl dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

She’s been identified as Sylvia McGhee.

Canton police are asking for tips to help them in their investigation.

If you know anything that can help, call Canton police at (330)489-3100.

40.792798 -81.404408